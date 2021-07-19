Dr. Edith Mitchell convenes panel of the nation's leading oncology clinicians for Jane Cooke Wright Symposium July 19
The Cobb Institute and The Journal of the National Medical Associate hosts The Jane Cooke Wright Symposium at the NMA Annual Convention on July 19th at 3:30pm
Addressing and eliminating disparities in cancer incidence and outcomes for minority populations is a critical responsibility for the US healthcare system.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Edith Mitchell, MD, MACP, FCPP, FRCP (London) of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson who also serves as Clinical Professor of Medicine and Medical Oncology in the Department of Medical Oncology as well as Director, Center to Eliminate Cancer Disparities & Associate Director, Diversity Affairs will lead a distinguished panel of oncology experts from across the United States to address Disparities in Cancer Care and Incorporating Precision Medicine for Minority Populations. The Jane Cooke Wright Symposium is one of the many stellar scientific programs being held during 2021 Virtual Convention and Scientific Assembly of the National Medical Association in conjunction with the W. Montague Cobb Institute.
— Edith Mitchell, MD
Joining Dr. Mitchell on panel will be Karen Winkfield, MD, PhD-Meharry Medical Center; Robert Winn, MD-VCU Massey Cancer Center; Lisa Newman, MD-Weill Cornell Medical Center- Breast Cancer Director; Joseph Mikhael, MD-Translational Genomics Research Institute and Sagar Lonial, MD-Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.
This panel represents one of a series of oncology webinars that focuses on racial disparities in cancer outcomes, explores potential mechanisms underlying these differences, and seeks to identify patient and healthcare system factors that may account for persistent racial disparities in cancer care.
The Symposium is aptly named in honor of Dr. Wright. Jane Cooke Wright (also known as "Jane Jones" or "Mrs Jane Jones") (November 20, 1919 – February 19, 2013) was a pioneering cancer researcher and surgeon noted for her contributions to chemotherapy. In particular, Wright is credited with developing the technique of using human tissue culture rather than laboratory mice to test the effects of potential drugs on cancer cells. She also pioneered the use of the drug methotrexate to treat breast cancer and skin cancer (mycosis fungoids). Wright grew up in a medical dynasty and had many privileges that allowed her to obtain many successes in the medical field.
###
The National Medical Association (NMA) is the largest and oldest national organization representing African American physicians and their patients in the United States. The NMA is a 501(c) (3) national professional and scientific organization representing the interests of more than 50,000 African American physicians and the patients they serve. NMA is committed to improving the quality of health among minorities and disadvantaged people through its membership, professional development, community health education, advocacy, research and partnerships with federal and private agencies. Throughout its history the National Medical Association has focused primarily on health issues related to African Americans and medically underserved populations; however, its principles, goals, initiatives and philosophy encompass all ethnic groups.
###
The W. Montague Cobb/National Medical Association (NMA) Health Institute (The Cobb Institute), a 501(c)(3) in Washington, DC, functions as a national consortium of scholars that engages in innovative research and knowledge dissemination for the reduction and elimination of racial and ethnic health disparities and racism in medicine. Solving one of our society’s most pressing problems, racial inequities in health, requires the collaborative work of public agencies, private entities, academic medical centers, and -- equally important -- communites. Founded in 2004, The Institute is named in honor of the late William Montague Cobb M.D., Ph.D., physician, anthropologist, and a distinguished professor of medicine and anatomy. Dr. Cobb influenced countless graduates of Howard University School of Medicine, including Randall C. Morgan, Jr., M.D., M.B.A. who is an orthopedic surgeon and Founding Executive Director of The Cobb Institute.
Winston Price, MD
The Cobb Institute
+1 229-220-5674
email us here