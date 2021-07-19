US Lead Network Achieving Success with .edu Scholarship Link Building Campaigns for Clients

(877) 791-6466 Best Scholarship EDU Link Campaign Scholarship .edu link building

US Lead Network, a top internet marketing firm, has been achieving dramatic success with its Scholarship .edu link building campaigns for 1st page rankings.

These scholarship backlink campaigns generate significant authority for websites that search engines love! They also provide significant goodwill by offering a scholarship opportunity to students."” — CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Lead Network, a top internet marketing firm, has been achieving dramatic success with its Scholarship .edu link building campaigns. Not only do the link building campaigns amplify the business' first page rankings, they also provide an amazing opportunity for a student in need.

With a team dedicated to the scholarship campaigns, outreach typically generates over 20 solid .edu links per month. Those links provoke a high authority with Google, so the website rankings increase substantially. This is especially important in business sectors that are incredibly competitive such as attorneys, addiction treatment centers, insurance agencies, loans, education, nonprofits, hosting and cord blood.

Considering that the cost for paid advertising often exceeds forty dollars per click, achieving first page rankings may save business' thousands of dollars per month. They may be able to avoid paid advertising spend due to the organic rankings helped by the .edu backlinks.

According to US Lead Network CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "These scholarship backlink campaigns generate significant authority for websites that search engines love! They also provide significant goodwill to companies by offering a scholarship opportunity to students who really need them."

A lot of businesses do not understand the nuances of each EDU scholarship back link SEO campaign. And that's just fine, as US Lead Network works on quite a few campaigns and conveys the ongoing results in easy to understand tables.

Businesses that under scholarship link building campaigns should expect a significant rankings boost within three months of active participation. US Lead Network offers free website audits and consultations for practices to see if they can benefit.

"Ranking above competitors can be extremely difficult, and these campaigns may end up making the difference in winning the battle," added Dr. Greene.

To find out if one's business is a good candidate for the .edu link building campaigns, call (877) 791-6466 or email info@theusleadnetwork.com