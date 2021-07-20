ONESTREAM NETWORKS WINS 2021 CHANNELVISION VISIONARY SPOTLIGHT AWARD FOR BEST BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY
EINPresswire.com/ -- OneStream Networks announced today that its global cloud PSTN (Cloud Voice Hub), SD-WAN and Security solutions were awarded a 2021 Visionary Spotlight Award from ChannelVision Magazine in the Best Business Technology category. The annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications.
OneStream’s global Cloud Voice Hub and SD-WAN with advanced security are proven, best-in-class solutions for enterprises seeking the flexibility, reliability, and zero-outage performance needed to achieve their multi-platform global data and communications digital transformation vision. As companies and VARs pursue cloud and hybrid cloud voice, unified communications, contact center and data applications, OneStream is leading the way with the industry’s most advanced SIP and networking infrastructure, providing a single source cloud solution in over 200 countries.
“OneStream continues to innovate in global communications,” said Brian Skidmore, Chief Marketing Officer, OneStream Networks. “We are proud that ChannelVision Magazine has recognized our global Cloud Voice Hub and SD-WAN/Security solutions as a differentiated offering for our channel partners and enterprise customers that is enabling their communications transformation on a global scale.”
OneStream Networks continue to advance their position as leaders in global cloud-based communications services. OneStream’s Cloud Voice Hub is the latest addition to the portfolio and offers the industry’s first multi-platform cloud PSTN integration and on-net call routing integration. The service combines global cloud PSTN in over 70 countries with certified, secure cloud SIP connectivity to all major collaboration, unified communications and contact center developers like Cisco, Microsoft, Genesys, Avaya, Zoom, etc. The benefit is simplified systems migrations, reduced networking complexity, single source global PSTN and reduced overall costs.
About OneStream Networks
OneStream Networks is a premier global cloud communications provider, purpose-built for enterprise-grade cloud-based SIP PSTN, unified communications, contact center services, data networking, and security services. Global strategic peering networks, geo-redundant POPs, multi-provider SD-WAN and MPLS transport options deliver an unparalleled scope and reach for advanced cloud-based voice, UC, data, and security. Services are available in over 200 countries.
Please visit www.onestreamnetworks.com.
Brian D. Skidmore
