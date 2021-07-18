#1 iTunes Country Singer-Songwriter Larry Jay Releases Heartfelt New Single “Heaven”

The single drops on July 20, 2021. It's the follow up to his international #1 iTunes hit, "Here's To Us."

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Larry Jay returns to the forefront of soulful country music with his new single “Heaven,” set for release on July 20th, 2021. It is the follow-up to his popular single "Here's To Us," which hit #1 on the iTunes country chart in South Africa.

Keeping with his specialty of southern-tinged pop country music, “Heaven” gives us a closer look at Larry's devotion and care for the ones he loves. It’s sure to tug at the heartstrings of any listener.

After his single “Drunk On Dreams,” became a Top 30 UK iTunes hit in October 2020, Larry Jay has been scoring nothing but a string of successes. His November single “Wow” featuring Caeland Garner of The Voice hit #1 on the iTunes South Africa country songs chart, and subsequent releases have hit #1 and #2 international sales charts.

Thanks to his boundless optimism and charisma, the singer-songwriter has racked up more than 150K Spotify streams in the past year, which is no small feat. It’s a testament to his ability to write music that can touch the hearts of his audiences. "Heaven" is no exception.

The new single “Heaven” releases alongside its own video, which can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Lcyd7IY4Yk. It will also be available on all major streaming platforms starting July 20th, 2021.

ABOUT LARRY JAY

A first runner-up in multiple songwriting contests, including the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Larry Jay says he started writing and performing music “To set my soul free.” Jay has performed at the famed and historic Troubadour in Los Angeles, and he’s shared the stage with Neil Young sideman and member of Crazy Horse, Sonny Mone.

The New York native, now residing in California, injects truth with hopeful lyrics and tasty melodies, to create his own brand of Award-winning Americana-tinged southern fried music. Larry Jay is a 2021 Josie Music Awards nominee.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LQmkpR1sJUY3SUxqwEUyj?si=xa-Ayw91S1mV9Ut03NLE6A

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/larryjaymusic/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/larryjay_music/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lwdc123?lang=en

Website: https://www.larryjaymusic.com/

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Larry Jay "Heaven"

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

