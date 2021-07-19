Bureau of Land Management’s July Wild Horse Roundups Included Utah’s Onaqui Herds

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the country’s equine protection community, Wednesday, July 14th, will be remembered as the day the country’s beloved Onaqui wild horses of Utah began to be rounded up by helicopter under the direction of the Bureau of Land Management. The roundup started on Wednesday the 14th and ended on Sunday the 18th. The horses removed from the range were moved to facilities where they will be separated from their groups and begin to be disbanded. The BLM site states they planned to remove approximately 296 of the 475 horses. However, the updated Gather Report states a total of 435 horses were removed. These iconic horse herds have been a tourism attraction for visitors to the Utah area from both the United States and abroad.

Prior to the removals members of the public rallied together for several weeks in hard fought efforts asking for intervention from both the Secretary of the Interior, Deb Halland, and from President Biden. Under the leadership of Marty Irby, Executive Director of Washington, D.C. based Animal Wellness Action, and Scott Beckstead, Director of Campaigns for both Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, rally’s were held in Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington, D.C. to generate public awareness and support. There were also call and email campaigns going on to reach out for help.

With individuals and organizations across the country calling on Congress and the Bureau of Land Management to address the need for changes in the wild horse and burro program, it’s a good time to bring 21st century humane science to the BLM program. The technology that allows virtual conferences such as the recent National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board public conference to take place can also be utilized for remote operations to humanely care for and manage wild horse and burro populations while still living on the range. The National Science Foundation recently awarded Wildlife Protection Management, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico a grant that will further WPM’s existing wild horse work. The grant announcement was published by New Mexico State University on June 14th.

