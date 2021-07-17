Roads in PennDOT’s Northwest Region Closed Due to Flooding

​The following state roads in PennDOT’s northwest region remain closed to through traffic or have lanes restricted due to flooding and flood damage.

The roads will remain closed until water rescinds and any needed repairs can be made. Motorists can check www.511pa.com for the latest updates on flood-related closures and restrictions.

Crawford County

• Fish Flatts Road (Route 1041) – Closed from Garland Street in Centerville Borough to White Road in Rome Township.

Mercer County

• Oniontown Road/Hamburd Road (Route 4014) – Closed near the intersection with Crestview Drive Extension in Pymatuning Township;

• District Road (Route 1008) – Lane restriction from Airport Road in Fairview Township to Canon Road in Lake Township; and

• Methodist Road (Route 4019) – Closed from Salem Road to Kennard Road in Sugar Grove Township.

Venango County

• Route 418 – Closed from Route 417 in Oakland Township to Route 27 in Plum Township;

• Two Mile Run Road (Route 4001) – Closed from Warren Road to Keely Road in Sugarcreek Borough; and

• Sunville Road/Le Boeuf Trail (Route 4009) – Closed from Ridgeview Road in Plum Township to Cooperstown Road in Oakland Township.

PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

