Royalton Barracks/ LSA Crash/ Request For Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B202284

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/17/2021 at approximately 12:04 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 MM78 South

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Aimee Prevost

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/17/2021 at 12:04 PM Prevost notified VSP that she had been in a collision involving a tractor trailer unit on Interstate 91 southbound near mile marker 78. Prevost was travelling in the left lane when the vehicle collided with her from the right lane, causing her to hit the guardrail. The tractor trailer unit did not stop and was believed to have a white trailer with orange lettering on the side.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Royalton State Police Barracks.