Royalton Barracks/ LSA Crash/ Request For Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B202284
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/17/2021 at approximately 12:04 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 MM78 South
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Aimee Prevost
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/17/2021 at 12:04 PM Prevost notified VSP that she had been in a collision involving a tractor trailer unit on Interstate 91 southbound near mile marker 78. Prevost was travelling in the left lane when the vehicle collided with her from the right lane, causing her to hit the guardrail. The tractor trailer unit did not stop and was believed to have a white trailer with orange lettering on the side.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Royalton State Police Barracks.