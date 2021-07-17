St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash with Injuries
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A403387
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/17/2021 at approximately 1356 hours
STREET: Interstate 91
TOWN: Newbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 109
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile 1
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT
PASSENGER: Juvenile 2
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
PASSENGER: Veronica Olcott
AGE: 67
SEAT BELT: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:
INJURIES: Juvenile 1 (minor injuries, cuts), Juvenile 2 (no injuries), Olcott (minor injuries, possible broken arm)
HOSPITAL: All occupants were transported to Cottage Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a single vehicle roll-over crash. Troopers responded and all three occupants were out of the vehicle. All three occupants were transported to Cottage Hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor, non-life threatening injuries. A vehicle transmission malfunction and road surface condition were contributing factors of the crash.
