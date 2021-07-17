St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash with Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A403387

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/17/2021 at approximately 1356 hours

STREET: Interstate 91

TOWN: Newbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 109

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile 1

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT

PASSENGER: Juvenile 2

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

PASSENGER: Veronica Olcott

AGE: 67

SEAT BELT: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES: Juvenile 1 (minor injuries, cuts), Juvenile 2 (no injuries), Olcott (minor injuries, possible broken arm)

HOSPITAL: All occupants were transported to Cottage Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a single vehicle roll-over crash. Troopers responded and all three occupants were out of the vehicle. All three occupants were transported to Cottage Hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor, non-life threatening injuries. A vehicle transmission malfunction and road surface condition were contributing factors of the crash.

