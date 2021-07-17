Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash with Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A403387                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                           

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/17/2021 at approximately 1356 hours

STREET: Interstate 91

TOWN: Newbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 109

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, blacktop

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile 1

AGE: 17    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT

 

PASSENGER: Juvenile 2

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

PASSENGER: Veronica Olcott

AGE: 67

SEAT BELT: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: 

INJURIES: Juvenile 1 (minor injuries, cuts), Juvenile 2 (no injuries), Olcott (minor injuries, possible broken arm)

HOSPITAL: All occupants were transported to Cottage Hospital

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a single vehicle roll-over crash.  Troopers responded and all three occupants were out of the vehicle.  All three occupants were transported to Cottage Hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor, non-life threatening injuries.  A vehicle transmission malfunction and road surface condition were contributing factors of the crash.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

