FATAL CRASH / WILLISTON BARRACKS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A102669
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Hunt
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#:878-7111
DATE/TIME:07-17-21 / 0338 Hours
STREET: Route 7
TOWN: Charlotte
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near Claflin Farm Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gregory Ouellette
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Deceased
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07-17-21, at approximately 0338 hours, State Police responded to a single vehicle crash located on Route 7, Charlotte. Assisting agencies included Charlotte Fire Department, Charlotte Rescue, and the Williston Police Department. The sole occupant of the vehicle, the operator was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased. The operator was identified as Gregory Ouellette.
Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 7, when the vehicle crossed the oncoming lane of travel, struck a guard rail, and rolled. The operator was ejected from the vehicle.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the State Police.
