FATAL CRASH / WILLISTON BARRACKS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A102669                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Hunt

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#:878-7111

 

DATE/TIME:07-17-21 / 0338 Hours

STREET: Route 7

TOWN: Charlotte

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near Claflin Farm Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gregory Ouellette

AGE: 22    

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Deceased

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) University of Vermont Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 07-17-21, at approximately 0338 hours, State Police responded to a single vehicle crash located on Route 7, Charlotte.  Assisting agencies included Charlotte Fire Department, Charlotte Rescue, and the Williston Police Department. The sole occupant of the vehicle, the operator was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased. The operator was identified as Gregory Ouellette.

 

Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 7, when the vehicle crossed the oncoming lane of travel, struck a guard rail, and rolled. The operator was ejected from the vehicle.

 

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the State Police.

 

 

 

 

