Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday, July 16, 2021 hosted a plaque unveiling ceremony for individuals who have lain in state at the Alabama State Capitol. Only 11 people have ever lain in state in the Alabama State Capitol and Congressman John Robert Lewis was the first African American to have this honor. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
Gov. Ivey Unveils Plaque at State Capitol
July 17, 2021, 06:30 GMT
