Northern California Manufacturer Announces New Utility Trailer Accessory Kit to Improve Worker and Highway Safety
Compatible with existing electric utility company trailers and customizable to virtually any industry
We worked closely with experienced linemen from all over the United States to define and discover opportunities for innovation and improvement.”VALLEJO, CA, USA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to reduce the rate of worker loading and unloading injuries in the electric utility industry, META Design Manufacturing is now making its line of trailer accessories available to the electric utility and construction industries from its new website https://metadesignmfg.com.
— James Coleman, President
In conjunction with the launch of a new line of Pole Trailer & Truck Accessories, a new website complete with high resolution images and descriptions is now available. From design consultations to interviews, META designs game-changing products for the utility industry using field feedback from actual utility power line workers. META Design shares its facility with Pinnacle Power, a company that contracts power line services to electric utilities and telecom companies throughout California.
The new line of Pole Trailer & Truck Solutions was designed for utilities and their contractors seeking multiple advantages in a completely custom configuration for trailer and truck beds. Every component is carefully engineered – this includes switch racks, cross arm racks, boxes, cabinets, nail bins and fat bins to name just a few. For example, the Reel Racks support up to a 6,000 pound, 80 inch diameter reel which fits Butler series 600s, 700 and 1600 trailers.
According to James Coleman, President, “We worked closely with experienced linemen from all over the United States to define and discover opportunities for innovation and improvement. The result is our line of Pole trailer Accessories that solve a myriad of problems and are totally unique to the industry”.
Experienced linemen crews tend to accumulate thousands of pounds of hardware, all of it useful, and necessary. However, standard pole trailers do not have any organizational storage compartments, only a large open basin that fills up with heavy, bulky shapes that tend to interlock. With the risk of injury significantly reduced, linemen are able to spend their time much more efficiently.
Seasoned foreman often spend the time to create their own custom mounting systems for hand coils, washers, and hardware that are not always mounted securely and often do not satisfy the Department of Transportation when trucks and trailers are transporting crews and equipment on highways and freeways.
Those interested in more information can visit the new META Design Manufacturing website. Images and descriptions of products are available on the website. Expedited delivery and outstanding customer service from design through manufacturing allow META Design to stand out as one of the top emerging manufacturers in the U.S..
About META Design Manufacturing: In 2013, James Coleman and Aaron Boone launched Pinnacle Power Services Inc., a utility and telecommunications construction company. Over the next three years they set out to start-up META Design & Manufacturing Inc., a company with state-of- the-art manufacturing technology and a mission to employ the underserved. After launching META Design & Manufacturing Inc., the founders saw a win-win: a marketplace demanding the high technology approach and future employees benefiting from training in advanced manufacturing technology. META Design is proud that all products are “Made in the USA” and that those underserved people in the community are employed at Meta Design and go on to continue in careers such as industrial design, 3D printing, Computer Aided Manufacturing and more.
