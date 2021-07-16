Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,377 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on June Jobs Report

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement regarding today’s June jobs report, which showed that California added 73,500 new jobs last month. This follows 94,700 jobs created in May, 102,000 jobs created in April, 132,400 jobs created in March and 156,100 jobs created in February – for a total of 558,700 new jobs:

“California continues to lead the nation’s economic recovery, adding 73,500 new jobs in May. Before the pandemic, a 98,500-job increase was California’s largest job gain on record; since February, we’ve averaged 111,740 new jobs per month. These are promising figures that represent paychecks for Californians, but we still have a long way to go and refuse to take anything for granted – the $100 billion California Comeback Plan makes investments right back into Californians, the biggest economic stimulus program in state history to bring us roaring back.”

The June jobs report is based on survey data from the week of 6/06-12. From February 2021 through June 2021, California added 558,700 total non-farm payroll jobs. Of the 2,714,800 jobs lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, California has now regained 1,470,500 non-farm payroll jobs, or 54.2 percent. June’s unemployment rate was 7.7 percent, down from 14.1 percent a year ago.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on June Jobs Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.