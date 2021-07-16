Governor Newsom Statement on June Jobs Report

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement regarding today’s June jobs report, which showed that California added 73,500 new jobs last month. This follows 94,700 jobs created in May, 102,000 jobs created in April, 132,400 jobs created in March and 156,100 jobs created in February – for a total of 558,700 new jobs:

“California continues to lead the nation’s economic recovery, adding 73,500 new jobs in May. Before the pandemic, a 98,500-job increase was California’s largest job gain on record; since February, we’ve averaged 111,740 new jobs per month. These are promising figures that represent paychecks for Californians, but we still have a long way to go and refuse to take anything for granted – the $100 billion California Comeback Plan makes investments right back into Californians, the biggest economic stimulus program in state history to bring us roaring back.”

The June jobs report is based on survey data from the week of 6/06-12. From February 2021 through June 2021, California added 558,700 total non-farm payroll jobs. Of the 2,714,800 jobs lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, California has now regained 1,470,500 non-farm payroll jobs, or 54.2 percent. June’s unemployment rate was 7.7 percent, down from 14.1 percent a year ago.

