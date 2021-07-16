I-376 Bridge Inspections Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities in the Municipality of Monroeville and Findlay Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, July 19-20 weather permitting.

Bridge inspection work will occur according the following schedule:

Monday, July 19 – Shoulder restrictions and possible lane closures will occur from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on westbound I-376 (Parkway West) over McClaren Road in Findlay

Tuesday, July 20 – Shoulder restrictions will occur from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on westbound I-376 (Parkway East) over Sunset Drive in Monroeville

Lane closures will not begin until 9 p.m.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #