Route 208 Weekday Road Closures Begin Tuesday in Lawrence County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing cross pipe replacement work on Route 208 in Pulaski and Wilmington townships, Lawrence County, will begin Tuesday, July 20 weather permitting.

Cross pipe replacement work will occur on Route 208 between Route 18 and New Bedford-Sharon Road (Route 4001). To allow the work to occur, weekday closures of Route 208 will occur from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-August. The roadway will reopen to traffic each day at the conclusion of work. Two different detours will be implemented depending on where the work is occurring.

Posted Detours

Route 208 work between High Hill Road and New Bedford-Sharon Road

West of the Closure

From Route 298, take New Bedford-Sharon northbound

Turn right onto High Hill Road

Follow High Hill Road back to Route 208

End detour

East of the Closure

Route 208 work between I-376 and Route 18

West of the Closure

From Route 208, take the ramp to westbound I-376 toward Sharon

Take the Route 18 West Middlesex (Exit 2) off-ramp

Turn right onto Route 18

Follow Route 18 back to Route 208

End detour

East of the Closure

From Route 208, take Route 18 northbound

Take the ramp to eastbound I-376 toward New Castle

Take the Route 208 New Wilmington/Pulaski (Exit 5) off-ramp

Follow off-ramp to Route 208

End detour

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

