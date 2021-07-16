Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 208 Weekday Road Closures Begin Tuesday in Lawrence County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing cross pipe replacement work on Route 208 in Pulaski and Wilmington townships, Lawrence County, will begin Tuesday, July 20 weather permitting.

Cross pipe replacement work will occur on Route 208 between Route 18 and New Bedford-Sharon Road (Route 4001). To allow the work to occur, weekday closures of Route 208 will occur from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-August. The roadway will reopen to traffic each day at the conclusion of work. Two different detours will be implemented depending on where the work is occurring.

Posted Detours

Route 208 work between High Hill Road and New Bedford-Sharon Road

West of the Closure

  • From Route 298, take New Bedford-Sharon northbound

  • Turn right onto High Hill Road

  • Follow High Hill Road back to Route 208

  • End detour

East of the Closure

Route 208 work between I-376 and Route 18

West of the Closure

  • From Route 208, take the ramp to westbound I-376 toward Sharon

  • Take the Route 18 West Middlesex (Exit 2) off-ramp

  • Turn right onto Route 18

  • Follow Route 18 back to Route 208

  • End detour

East of the Closure

  • From Route 208, take Route 18 northbound

  • Take the ramp to eastbound I-376 toward New Castle

  • Take the Route 208 New Wilmington/Pulaski (Exit 5) off-ramp

  • Follow off-ramp to Route 208

  • End detour

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

Route 208 Weekday Road Closures Begin Tuesday in Lawrence County

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

