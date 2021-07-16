Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 4070 Wildwood Road Bridge Deck Repairs Next Week in McCandless

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge deck repair work on Wildwood Road (Route 4070) in the Town of McCandless, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Wednesday, July 19-21 weather permitting.

PennDOT crews will conduct concrete deck repairs on the Wildwood Road bridge over Pine Creek. Single-lane restrictions will occur at the bridge located between Andrews Road and Mansions Drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.  Flaggers or temporary stop sings will be used to control traffic.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

