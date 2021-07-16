Logan County Common Pleas Family Judge Appointed

Judge-designate Natasha Kennedy

A Bellefontaine magistrate was appointed to the Logan County Common Pleas Family Court today. The appointment by Gov. Mike DeWine takes effect Aug. 2.

Judge-designate Natasha Kennedy will replace Judge Dan Bratka, who retired. She must run for election in November 2022, to retain the seat for a new, full term beginning Jan. 2, 2023.

Judge-designate Kennedy has served as a magistrate on the Logan County Common Pleas Family Court since August 2019. She previously served as a magistrate on the Logan County Common Pleas Court General Division and also worked as an assistant county prosecutor for Logan County.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and her law degree from the University of Akron School of Law.