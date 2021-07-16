TDOC Accepting Applications For 10th Citizens’ Academy

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now accepting applications for the Middle Tennessee Citizens’ Correctional Academy. The academy is a five-week program designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency. Classes will be held September 7 - October 5, 2021, at various TDOC locations.

Participants have the opportunity to learn about TDOC initiatives and programs from executive leadership, ask questions, tour two facilities and visit a field office in order to gain a better understanding of the agency and the work of its more than 6, 000 dedicated employees.

An application for Citizens’ Correctional Academy is available until August 12, 2021. Applications may be submitted by email to TDOC.Communications@tn.gov.

WHAT: TDOC Middle Tennessee Citizens’ Correctional Academy

WHERE: Various TDOC locations in Middle Tennessee

WHEN: September 7, 2021 – October 5, 2021, 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

TDOC’s Correctional Citizens' Academy was first launched in 2014 to give members of the public a behind the scenes look at the department’s operations and its mission to enhance public safety.