Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,408 in the last 365 days.

TDOC Accepting Applications For 10th Citizens’ Academy

Friday, July 16, 2021 | 02:24pm

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now accepting applications for the Middle Tennessee Citizens’ Correctional Academy.  The academy is a five-week program designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency. Classes will be held September 7 - October 5, 2021, at various TDOC locations.

Participants have the opportunity to learn about TDOC initiatives and programs from executive leadership, ask questions, tour two facilities and visit a field office in order to gain a better understanding of the agency and the work of its more than 6, 000 dedicated employees.

An application for Citizens’ Correctional Academy is available until August 12, 2021.  Applications may be submitted by email to TDOC.Communications@tn.gov.

WHAT:           TDOC Middle Tennessee Citizens’ Correctional Academy

WHERE:         Various TDOC locations in Middle Tennessee

WHEN:          September 7, 2021 – October 5, 2021, 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

TDOC’s Correctional Citizens' Academy was first launched in 2014 to give members of the public a behind the scenes look at the department’s operations and its mission to enhance public safety.

You just read:

TDOC Accepting Applications For 10th Citizens’ Academy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.