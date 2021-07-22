Sawtooth Tonneau Chosen as Finalist in SEMA Launch Pad Competition

Sawtooth Logo SEMA Launch Pad 2021 Semi-Finalist Sawtooth STRETCH Tonneau Cover for Dodge Ram Chevy Silverado Securing Kayak Ford Ranger using a Sawtooth STRETCH Tonneau

Sawtooth Tonneau has been selected from a competitive field of 181 companies as one of only 15 semi-finalists in the SEMA Launch Pad Competition.

We are very excited for this opportunity to show and demonstrate how the Sawtooth STRETCH tonneau can improve pickup truck versatility and utility. Load More, Haul More, and Do More With Sawtooth!” — D.J. Potter

MIDWAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sawtooth Tonneau has been selected from a competitive field of 181 companies as one of only 15 semi-finalists in the SEMA Launch Pad Competition. The pool will be narrowed down to 5 finalists who will present their products live at the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada this November 2 - 5.

Sawtooth’s competition entry is their STRETCH Tonneau - the world’s only expandable truck bed cover that can protect cargo that sits higher than the truck bed rails. Other tonneaus lie flat across the top of the truck bed over small, low-profile cargo, but carrying larger items requires that the cover be rolled up, retracted, or removed entirely.

With such steep competition at SEMA 2021, big ideas make a product stand out, but the smallest details matter just as much. Sawtooth’s Tonneau is made of sleek and durable heavy-duty composite textile that is roughly 7 times thicker than other soft tonneaus. The STRETCH installs easily and seals around the edges of the truck bed with Sawtooth’s patented steel-reinforced J-hook instead of using outdated velcro, hooks, or snaps that could be easily damaged. Sawtooth also manufactures the world’s most aerodynamic car roof top carrier derived from the same technology.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association is a trade organization for the automotive aftermarket industry. Their annual SEMA Show started in 1967 and annually draws hundreds of thousands of attendees and buyers from around the world who are interested in the cutting edge of automotive accessories, specialty equipment, and trends.

Recent Launch Pad winners include FrontLane with a wireless emergency brake light meant to reduce rear-end collisions and the BuiltRight Industries Bedside Rack System which consists of modular storage panels that install easily in a truck bed.

SEMA Launch Pad isn’t the first time Sawtooth Tonneau has performed well in a competition. In 2020, Sawtooth took first place in the Weber State University Camping World Outdoor Weber Competition and a grand prize of $30,000.

Shop the STRETCH Tonneau and learn more about Sawtooth at www.sawtootht.com.

About Sawtooth: Sawtooth Tonneau is a top manufacturer of premium, US-made innovative cargo management products that allow users to quickly load, secure, and protect cargo for transit. Sawtooth STRETCH Tonneaus are all about getting more utility out of your truck, so you can load more, haul more, and do more. Whether you’re headed to a soccer game or into combat, Sawtooth provides innovative cargo management solutions across multiple modes of transportation.

