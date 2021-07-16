Kingsview Partners Names Misty House Chief Operations Officer

Kingsview Partners COO Misty House

I couldn't be more pleased to have Misty filling this crucial role. Her previous experience, efficiency training and unique perspective will be a tremendous complement to our executive team.” — Kingsview CEO Sean McGillivray

GRANTS PASS, OR, USA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners today confirmed the appointment of Misty House as their Chief Operations Officer. As the COO, Misty's chief mandate is to ensure the operational integrity of Kingsview and all the firm's subsidiary businesses.

Misty comes to Kingsview Partners with over 28 years of experience in the business world. She has spent her career in multiple financial services, including accounting, mortgage, investment and insurance, with the last ten years in an executive capacity. She is a leadership and efficiency expert and has studied the concepts of Six Sigma and process improvement for the last 20 years.

"I couldn't be more pleased to have Misty filling this crucial role," says Kingsview CEO Sean McGillivray. "Her previous experience, efficiency training and unique perspective will be a tremendous complement to our executive team."

For more information about Kingsview Partners, please visit https://www.kingsview.com/.

# # #

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based, Registered Investment Advisor serving thousands of individual clients across the nation. The firm's advisory business is complemented by their full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance Services, and Kingsview Investment Management, a standalone asset manager providing investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.