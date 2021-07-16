Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NDDOT unveils long range transportation plan

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has finalized its long-range transportation plan also known as Transportation Connection. This plan looks out 25 years into the future and helps to identify plausible scenarios for transportation in the state.

Transportation Connection reflects a new approach to how NDDOT will plan for and address emerging challenges in maintaining the state’s transportation system.

“The development of this statewide long-range transportation plan is truly a collaborative effort and will benefit North Dakota residents for years to come,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos.

The plan received input from numerous state agencies, metropolitan planning organizations, local governments, community organizations, trade associations, and tribal nations, as well as the general public.

“In total, thousands of North Dakotans from across the state provided input on every aspect of the plan,” said Panos. “This plan defines a strategic direction for NDDOT and our planning partners in making decisions and improvements to transportation infrastructure and programs over the next 25 years.”

The plan outlines five goals to guide the state toward the vision of delivering a safe, innovative, and connected future.

  • Keeping you safe
  • Caring for what we have
  • Connecting North Dakota
  • Helping you get there
  • Investing for the future

“I encourage all North Dakotans to remain actively engaged with the NDDOT to help shape and deliver the transportation system of the future,“ said Panos.

Learn more about the plan at www.dot.nd.gov/projects/lrtp/.

