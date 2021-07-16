Ramp Closure Interstate 70 Jefferson Avenue Exit

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of the Westbound (WB) On Ramp at Interstate 70 Exit 17 (Jefferson Avenue) located in the City of Washington in Washington County. The closure has been rescheduled for next weekend, Friday, July 23 at 8 pm and will remain closed until Monday, July 26 at 6 am.

A marked detour will direct westbound traffic to I70 Eastbound on ramp to Exit 19 (Murtland Avenue) to I70 Westbound on ramp.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

