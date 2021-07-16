Route 88 Library Road Improvements Begin Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 88 (Library Road) in the Municipality of Bethel Park and Castle Shannon Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, July 19 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Route 88 between South Park Road and Mathilda Street according to the following schedule:

Monday through Thursday nights – 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Friday nights – 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Saturday nights – 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Improvement work includes milling and paving, drainage improvements, base repairs, joint repairs, delineation, line painting and other various construction related activities.

Mele & Mele & Son’s, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $3.79 million group paving contract. The overall project will conclude in April 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

