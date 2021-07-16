Northbound Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies Lane Restriction this Weekend in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on inbound (northbound) Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur in the in inbound direction of the Boulevard of the Allies between Van Braam Street and Marion Street from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Crews from Mele & Mele & Sons, Inc. will conduct utility line installation work for the UPMC Vision Center.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information, contact Anthony Mele at 412-351-1234 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #