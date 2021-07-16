Route 151 Paving Begins Monday in Hopewell

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 151 (Gringo Road) in Hopewell Township, Beaver County will begin Monday, July 19 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Route 151 between Stone Quarry Road and Brodhead Road. Improvement work includes milling and paving, shoulder and base repair, and drainage upgrades.

The project is part of a $1.19 million group paving job. A. Folino Construction is the prime contractor. The overall project will conclude in late November.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #