Box Culvert Work and Detour to Start Soon Near Duke Center

Work to place a new box culvert in McKean County will start Monday, July 19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The new box culvert will replace an existing one spanning Windfall Run on Route 346, about one mile east of Duke Center. The bridge will close on Monday and a 5-mile detour will be in place. The detour will use Route 1017 (Sweitzer Drive), Route 246, and Route 346.

Work is expected to last through early August. Replacement will improve the structure’s condition rating from poor to good. An average of 800 vehicles cross this structure each day.

This work will be a joint project between McKean County PennDOT Maintenance and L. C. Whitford Co., Inc. of Wellsville, New York. The contractor will set the new box culvert, pave the box culvert approaches and install guide rail. PennDOT will perform excavation, removal of the current box culvert, and back-filling. All work is weather and schedule dependent on this $200,000 job. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

