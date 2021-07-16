Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Road Restrictions Route 30 - Hempfield Township

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of lane restrictions on Route 30 located in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The restrictions will occur between Walton Tea Room Road and North Greengate Road. The restrictions will begin on Monday, July 19 at 8 pm and will continue until Thursday, July 29 at 6 am.

The work will occur between the hours of 8 pm and 6 am Monday thru Thursday. Work to include removal and replacement of concrete islands, updated ADA ramps and sidewalk as well as other miscellaneous work. Motorists should be aware of short-term traffic pattern changes during the hours mentioned as well as trucks entering and exiting the work site.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

Distribution channels:


