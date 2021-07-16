Road Restrictions Route 30 - Hempfield Township

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of lane restrictions on Route 30 located in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The restrictions will occur between Walton Tea Room Road and North Greengate Road. The restrictions will begin on Monday, July 19 at 8 pm and will continue until Thursday, July 29 at 6 am.

The work will occur between the hours of 8 pm and 6 am Monday thru Thursday. Work to include removal and replacement of concrete islands, updated ADA ramps and sidewalk as well as other miscellaneous work. Motorists should be aware of short-term traffic pattern changes during the hours mentioned as well as trucks entering and exiting the work site.

