A Letter to the People of Haiti
Haitian Religious Leaders Call for National Unity and Solidarity for Resilience, Tolerance, Dialogue, Peace and Reconciliation
We have struggled together and always come back stronger to address and overcome these challenges through unity, solidarity, and love for our great nation.”PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As leaders of Religions for Peace Haiti, representing diverse faith traditions of the country, we appeal to the people of Haiti to invoke the soul of this great nation for resilience, tolerance, dialogue, peace, and reconciliation at this time of crisis.
The people of Haiti, over many generations, have suffered from colonialism, slavery, natural disasters, political crises, and socio-economic and humanitarian challenges. We have struggled together and always come back stronger to address and overcome these challenges through unity, solidarity, and love for our great nation.
When the country was declared as a free republic in the name of the Haitian people over 200 years ago, Haiti became the first independent nation in Latin America, the first post-colonial independent, black-led nation in the world, and the only nation whose independence was gained as part of a successful slave rebellion. While the country has suffered from years of war, its agriculture devastated, and its formal commerce nonexistent, we, the people of Haiti, worked together in unity and solidarity to carry on and maintain the nation. We are proud to be the citizens of this country, sharing our aspiration for freedom, respect for human dignity, and dedication to the foundational values and principles on which our nation was built.
Haitian sisters and brothers, let us reclaim our common values and virtues that are rooted in the history of this great nation. We will rise from this crisis, and together rebuild our nation in unity and solidarity for resilience, tolerance, dialogue, peace, and reconciliation.
Signed by:
The Most Rev. Pierre-Andre Dumas, The Roman-Catholic Church of Haiti
The Right. Rev. Oge Beauvoir, The Episcopal Church of Haiti (Anglican Communion)
Manbo Euvonie Georges Auguste, National Confederation of Haitian Voodooists ( Vodou Community ,KNVA)
The Rev. Clement Joseph, Social Mission of Haitian Churches (MISSEH)
