Sen. Bill White’s Capitol Report for July 16, 2021

Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for July 16, 2021

Missouri Salutes Veterans with New Law

Veterans, active duty military and members of the National Guard will greatly benefit from the provisions included in my Senate Bill 120, signed into law by the governor on July 14. After the new law goes into effect on Aug. 28, members of the National Guard will be automatically eligible for interviews when applying for state jobs they are qualified for. With voter approval, the legislation creates the Department of the National Guard to oversee the state’s National Guard and make the adjutant general a cabinet-level position. Under the legislation, qualified military projects will be included in the Missouri Works Program, and state data collecting forms will include a section for military personnel to request information about benefits and services. Also, the legislation designates November as Military Family Month to recognize and acknowledge the sacrifices of military families. School districts may apply for a Purple Star Campus designation through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to help military-connected students with services and resources as they transition from other school districts. Thanks to all the veterans and stakeholders who helped usher this measure through the legislative process.

Military leaders, stakeholders and legislators gather around Gov. Parson as he signs SB 120 into law.

Governor Enacts More Bills

Two House bills I carried in the Senate and components from several of my other proposals were also signed into law on July 14. The first is House Bill 432, which reforms state law to help some of our state’s most vulnerable. The omnibus measure includes expanded insurance coverage for children’s hearing aids from my Senate Bill 43, prohibits imposing restrictions on antipsychotic drugs used to treat patients receiving MO HealthNet benefits from my Senate Bill 173, opens lines of communication between the Children’s Division and the state registrar from my Senate Bill 454 and establishes the Alzheimer’s State Plan Task Force from my Senate Bill 523. The second bill is House Bill 557, which requires exempt-from-licensure residential schools to register with the state, comply with law enforcement investigations and meet certain safety and health standards. Finally, Senate Bill 53 enacts multiple provisions relating to law enforcement and criminal justice reforms into law and includes updates within the Department of Corrections from my Senate Bill 212.

Representative Kelly and Sen. White look on as Gov. Parson prepares to make HB 432 a law.

Missouri Offers Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

As the need for reliable broadband internet has grown over the past year, Missouri’s Department of Economic Development and the Federal Communications Commission are offering a temporary program to help offset the cost of quality, in-home internet service. Click here to visit the help page and learn more.

Senate Interim Committee Holds First Hearing

On July 13, members of the newly formed Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection held its first hearing at the State Capitol. The committee is tasked with protecting the unborn and ensuring the state’s Medicaid program aligns with Missouri values. Directors from the Department of Social Services and the Department of Health and Senior Services relayed their plan to streamline investigative procedures and reduce duplication. A video of the hearing is available to view on my Facebook page.

Lieutenant Governor Visits Our Community

On July 8, the lieutenant governor and I paid a visit to Joplin Workshops, Inc., to tour the property and learn more about its partnership with the Area Agency on Aging Region X. The workshop repackages meals made in Seymour that are then delivered to seniors in the Joplin Area. Later that day, he applauded our community on its resilience and support for senior citizens while we visited the Joplin Senior Center, which opened in 2018 as a place for seniors to socialize and enhance wellness.

Representative Bromley, Sen. White and Lt. Gov. Kehoe visit with Tammy Virgin at the Joplin Senior Center.

Memorialize a Veteran in Your Life

Veterans, surviving spouses or the oldest living survivor of a deceased hero may apply for a war medallion and certificate to honor their, or a family member’s, military service during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm/Shield or Iraqi Freedom. For more information, eligibility requirements or a copy of the application, visit the website below or call 866-834-3431.

