JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews House Bill 661, a measure that sought to make changes to some transportation rules; House Bill 362, which made several changes related to government transparency; and House Bill 685, legislation that sought to make changes to rules for those seeking certain political offices.
This Week in the Missouri Senate for July 16: Vetoed Legislation
