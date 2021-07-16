» News » 2021 » First Missouri State Capitol State Historic explor...

First Missouri State Capitol State Historic explores clothing of the 1820s during Bicentennial Heritage Series July 21

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 16, 2021 – The interpretive staff at First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site invites the public to join Adam MacPhàrlain, curator of clothing and textile at the Missouri Historical Society, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. MacPhàrlain will explore what men and women wore at the time when the First Missouri State Capitol was buzzing with activity.

Participants will learn about fashionable styles of the 1820s, how people followed the latest trends and how they added new pieces to their wardrobes.

This program is part of the Bicentennial Heritage Series offered by First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site.

This is one of many events Missouri State Parks is hosting to commemorate the state's bicentennial. To see a complete list of bicentennial-related events and learn more the commemoration, visit: mostateparks.com/bicentennial.

The First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site is located at 200 S. Main St. in St. Charles. For more information about the event, call the First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site at 636-940-3322.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

