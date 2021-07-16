Governor fills Supreme Court vacancy

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Briana H. Zamora of the New Mexico Court of Appeals to the state Supreme Court, closing the vacancy left by the Honorable Justice Barbara J. Vigil, who retired.

“Judge Zamora is an experienced jurist of the highest caliber with the kind of incredible work ethic mandatory for those who would serve on our state’s highest court,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Her judicial experience, particularly on the appellate court, will serve her well in her new role, and New Mexicans can expect her to be a fair, trustworthy, consistent and conscientious servant of the court, the law and the people of our state.”

Zamora, 47, has served as a judge on the New Mexico Court of Appeals since December 2018. Prior to that, she served as a judge at the Second Judicial District Court beginning in 2013 and as a metro court judge beginning in 2009, in that time presiding over thousands of primarily adult criminal cases and presiding over various specialty courts, including Homeless Court, the Native American Healing to Wellness Court and the Courts to School program. Prior to her judicial career, Zamora worked in private practice and, before that, as an assistant state attorney general and assistant district attorney. A graduate of Cibola High School, she earned undergraduate degrees in government and psychology from New Mexico State University and graduated with honors from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 2000. She was admitted to the New Mexico Bar the same year. In addition to varied volunteer work, she is a member of the Judicial Continuing Legal Education Committee, Steering Committee for Commission on Equity and Inclusion and the Tribal State Judicial Consortium and is co-chair of the Pipeline Committee for Commission on Equity and Justice.

The governor selected Justice Zamora from the list of candidates provided by the nonpartisan Judicial Nominating Commission after conducting interviews.