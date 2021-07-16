Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,491 in the last 365 days.

KLS-New Director of Litigation and Advocacy, Casey Johnson

Casey Johnson has been selected as the Director of Litigation and Advocacy for KLS. 

Casey is beginning to take on some duties as he transitions out of his current job, as Assistant Managing Attorney for KLS- Kansas City. 

Among the job duties are 

  • supporting internal substantive law task forces that include strategizing on emerging issues or those of common interest;
  • co-counseling major litigation;
  • keeping abreast of changes in the law that affect the client population or program advocacy;
  • distributing an internal docket of ongoing litigation and otherwise publicizing program success stories;
  • identifying and developing training to increase the program's capacity to engage in more complete litigation; and
  • leading the complex litigation team in proactively encouraging and supporting complex litigation and other broad advocacy in addition to its role in reviewing and approving appeals.

We are so happy to have Casey in this new role. 

You just read:

KLS-New Director of Litigation and Advocacy, Casey Johnson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.