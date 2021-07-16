Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Informational Risk Summary: Education Facilities Subsector

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Department of Homeland Security have published a Cyber Risk Summary: Education Facilities Subsector

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) vulnerability management Cyber Hygiene Vulnerability Scanning performed between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020—identified the following vulnerabilities on Education entity IT assets. Note: This fact sheet uses data collected from Education Facilities Subsector entities as defined in the Government Facilities Sector Specific Plan. The Education Facilities Subsector consists of private and government-owned K-12 and higher education institutions.

View the full summary here

Questions can be sent to CISA at CSD_VM_Insights_Intake@cisa.dhs.gov. If you have feedback specific to your experience with this product, please send CISA your input by filling out the CISA Product Survey

