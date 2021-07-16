Former Nova Scotian WWII Observation Tower Made Contemporary Masterpiece Set Oceanside to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Whalesback Estate, 137 Gannet Lane, Duncans Cove, Nova Scotia Great room with 20’ walls of glass and limestone fireplace Whole-floor master suite with sweeping views of the Atlantic Contemporary masterpiece with incredible ocean views Seamless outdoor entertaining with ocean view infinity pool

Whalesback Estate will auction in August via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Mariana Cowan and Ian Smith of Coldwell Banker Supercity Realty

[Concierge Auctions] is a great fit to deliver market value and their meticulous process has captured the history and brilliance of 137 Gannet Lane while also highlighting the vibrant city of Halifax.” — Ian Smith, Listing agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perched atop rugged granite cliffs overlooking the Atlantic, Whalesback Estate, located at 137 Gannet Lane, will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Mariana Cowan and Ian Smith of the Cowan-Smith Team at Coldwell Banker Supercity Realty. Currently listed for $4.395 million CAD, the property will sell with a $2.6 million CAD Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on August 26–30th, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“This truly one-of-a-kind property presents a unique residential opportunity in a structure that bursts with history yet still provides every modern luxury needed with it’s sleek and elegant design,” stated Cowan, Listing Agent. “We are excited to partner with Concierge Auctions as they are known for not just reaching a local market but generating interest from across the globe with their unmatched database, all on an accelerated timeline.”

Renowned designer Erla Laurie, inspired by this former WWII observation tower, reimagined the structure to create a contemporary masterpiece of concrete, steel, stone, and glass featuring 360-degree views of the ocean and 1,800 acres of pristine Crown Land. Inside, the welcoming foyer seamlessly transitions to a great room beyond, where soaring ceilings and 20-foot walls of windows use clean architectural lines to complement the bluffs and crashing surf beyond. Spacious and elegant spaces, such as the chef’s kitchen with its soapstone surfaces and designer appliances or the tasting room adjacent to the wine cellar, invite one to linger in conversation or peaceful solitude. Multiple ocean view terraces, outdoor fireplaces, and an infinity pool provide space for entertaining beneath the Nova Scotian night sky while the bluffside meditation deck offers a space of peace and solitude.

Additional features include portueguese limestone flooring throughout; formal dining room with marble feature wall, chic lighting, and ocean views; spacious kitchen with oversized island, second prep island, light cherrywood and sleek steel cabinets, professional appliances, and soapstone countertops; a whole-floor master suite with sweeping ocean views, wet bar, and five-piece spa-like ensuite including sunken circular Japanese-inspired soaker tub made for two; cedar sauna room with built-in stainless steel 3-sink vanity, closet space, concealed laundry area, hand sink and optional water feature; private tasting room and wine storage; office with built-ins overlooking the great room and window walls beyond; private elevator to all 5 floors; in-floor radiant heating; built-in interior audio system and LED foot lighting on all stairs; a guest suite in completely separate unit accessible by walkway from the main house, with its own fully-equipped kitchen, sitting area, and bedroom suite; 550 feet of rugged ocean frontage with breathtaking views; spacious terrace with a seven-person hot tub and wood-burning fireplace; ocean-view infinity pool cascading into a second recirculating pool below; fifth floor observation deck; and a secluded gazebo —all just five minutes to Duncan’s Cove and 20 minutes outside of Halifax.

“Our real estate team takes pride in representing the most unique properties across Nova Scotia. In some cases, we need to think outside the box and synergize with companies who also excel at marketing and bringing in buyers to broaden our efforts and ultimately bring our clients the best offer possible. The concierge Auctions process maximizes exposure while also giving the seller complete control over the sale of their property. They are a great fit to deliver market value and their meticulous process has truly captured the history and brilliance of 137 Gannet Lane while also highlighting the vibrant city of Halifax” added Smith, Listing Agent.

Duncan’s Cove, set just 11 miles from bustling Halifax, is a rural oasis on the rugged Atlantic coastline yet offers vibrant nightlife, a plethora of restaurants, and a rich historic experience. Perched hilltop, the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site, one of Canada’s most visited national historic locations, overlooks the Halifax Harbour where Crystal Crescent Beach and its three crescent moons of white sand await to be explored. Its nature reserve boasts one of the best coastal hikes in the Halifax Regional Municipality. Gaze over the waters to watch for whales, seals, and staggering ships year-round. Purcell’s Cove Marina and the Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron invite sea adventures with Atlantic Canada’s largest learn-to-sail program. Cross into Halifax proper to wander its nearly two-and-a-half-mile boardwalk featuring incredible shops, fine dining and, of course, iconic ocean views. Whether exploring waterfront boardwalks, scenic drives, sailing cruises, or more, Nova Scotia provides seamless access to ocean waters, just 35 minutes away in any direction.

Whalesback Estate is available for showings daily by appointment and is additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 30 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.