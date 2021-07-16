Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Uniform Law Commission approves seven acts at annual meeting

 

The Uniform Law Commission approved seven acts as its annual meeting concluded in Madison, WI on Wednesday, July 14.

The session was a hybrid session with some members attending in person and some participating remotely by Zoom.

North Dakota commissioners attending in person included: Jennifer Clark, Gail Hagerty, Bradley Myers, Justice Jerod Tufte, and Candace Zierdt. Other commissioners attending remotely include Owen Anderson, Jay Buringrud, Parrell Grossman, Sen. David Hogue, Rep. Larry Klemin, Dave Nething, and Jacob Rodenbiker.

Acts approved included:

  • Uniform Cohabitant Economic Remedies Act
  • Uniform College Athlete Name, Image, Likeness Act
  • Uniform Common Interest Ownership Act
  • Uniform Community Property Disposition at Death Act
  • Uniform Personal Data Protection Act
  • Uniform Restrictive Employment Agreement Act
  • Uniform Unregulated Child Custody Act.

Link to additional N.D. Uniform Law Commission information: https://www.governor.nd.gov/boards/BoardDetails.aspx?boardid=66

Read more about the new acts approved at 2021 ULC Annual Meeting: https://www.uniformlaws.org/committees/community-home/digestviewer/viewthread?MessageKey=b468cc65-2316-4da1-bfca-69ca718521ae&CommunityKey=d4b8f588-4c2f-4db1-90e9-48b1184ca39a&tab=digestviewer#bmb468cc65-2316-4da1-bfca-69ca718521ae

Distribution channels:


