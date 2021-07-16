» News » 2021 » Missouri State Parks Commemorative Bicentennial Qu...

Missouri State Parks Commemorative Bicentennial Quilts on display at Knob Noster State Park July 20 through July 22

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, July 16, 2021 – Knob Noster State Park staff invites the public to stop by and view the Missouri State Parks Commemorative Bicentennial Quilts beginning Tuesday, July 20 through Thursday, July 22. Missouri State Parks staff and volunteers created two quilts to tell a visual story of Missouri for its bicentennial commemoration. The quilts will be on display at the park visitor center during the following times:

Tuesday, July 20, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 - 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 22, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 - 7 p.m.

This is one of many events Missouri State Parks is hosting to commemorate the state's bicentennial. To see a complete list of bicentennial-related events and learn more about the commemoration, visit mostateparks.com/bicentennial.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10 Road in Knob Noster. For more information about the event, call the park at 660-563-2463.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

