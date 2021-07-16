Judge Agotness investiture set for July 23

The formal investiture of Northeast Judicial District Judge Kari M. Agotness will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23, at the Cavalier County Courthouse in Langdon.
Download the invitation to the investiture.
