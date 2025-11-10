Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,783 in the last 365 days.

Justices Announce Candidacy for Chief Justice Position

Justice Lisa Fair McEvers and Justice Jerrod Tufte have announced their candidacy for the position of Chief Justice. 

 

To be eligible for the position, an individual must be a current supreme court justice. The chief justice is selected by a vote of the sitting supreme court and district court judges. The chief is appointed to a 5-year term or until that justice’s term on the supreme court expires, whichever comes first.  The winner of the election is the individual who receives the majority of the votes cast.

 

Ballots were mailed on November 10th and will be opened on at 11 a.m. on December 10, 2025.   The ballot count will be livestreamed: https://www.ndcourts.gov/chief-justice-elections

   

                               Justice Lisa McEvers                                                                       Justice Jerod E. Tufte

                    Link to Justice McEvers biography:                                         Link to Justice Tufte biography: 

                       Justice Lisa K. Fair McEvers                                                                 Justice Jerod E. Tufte

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Justices Announce Candidacy for Chief Justice Position

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more