Hutton selected to serve as deputy state court administrator

Kelly Hutton has been selected to serve as the next deputy state court administrator, effective December 29, 2025. 

Ms. Hutton currently serves as the Unit 1 court administrator, a position she has held since 2023. Prior to that, Ms. Hutton served as the deputy unit administrator for 8 years and as a deputy clerk supervisor in the Grand Forks County clerk of court office for 5 years.

Throughout her career with the North Dakota Court System, she has been involved in statewide initiatives which includes serving as the interpreter coordinator, chairing the digital recorders workgroup, staffing the caseflow management committee and implementing the National Association for Court Management CORE Champion’s Program. She is a recognized expert in caseflow and has taught caseflow management both nationally and internationally.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in legal studies from Hamline University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Dakota UND and is a Fellow with the Institute for Court Management. 

Ms. Hutton currently holds the position of president of the National Association for Court Management and sits on the Board of Directors for the National Center for state Courts.

 

