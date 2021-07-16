SCDSS Announces New Union County Director

July 16, 2021- The South Carolina Department of Social Services is pleased to announce Jesse Kaylor as the new Union County DSS Director, effective July 16, 2021. Mr. Kaylor has been employed with DSS since 2017.

Mr. Kaylor has degrees in Psychology and Computer Science from Indiana University and Purdue University, respectively.

In February 2016, he began his career in child welfare at the Indiana Department of Child Services as a Family Case Manager. While in Indiana, Kaylor worked a mixed caseload of treatment, foster care, and assessment cases.

Mr. Kaylor has been employed with SC DSS since 2017, starting at the Greenville County DSS as a Human Service Specialist in Family Preservation. In December 2018, he was promoted to Human Service Coordinator with the Intensive Foster Care and Clinical Services division in Anderson County. A year later, he accepted the position of Foster Care Supervisor at Oconee County, serving in that role until his recent promotion to Union County Director in July 2021.

“I am very thrilled to be a part of Team Union during this very exciting time at SCDSS. I look forward to our team’s continued efforts to serve families, children and youth, and vulnerable adults in Union County through all program areas,” said Kaylor. “We will strive for meaningful, positive outcomes for everyone we serve as we continuously work to be intentional in our engagements at every level. It is my desire for our team to have a safe, positive, and empowering culture so that we are equipped to accomplish the great work set before us.”

