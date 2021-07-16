Overnight Work to Begin July 21 on Route 22 Business

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated motorists today on a resurfacing project on Route 22 Business in Mifflin County. The project will improve ride quality, enhance safety and extend the useful life of nearly two miles of roadway in Granville Township and Lewistown Borough.

Crews will be paving overnight between 5:00 PM and 7:00 AM Wednesday, July 21, and Thursday, July 22. Work will wrap for the week at approximately 7:00 AM Friday, July 23. The contractor will keep two lanes open to traffic whenever possible however single lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control will be necessary. Drivers are urged to anticipate delays, exercise caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert for sudden stops. Drivers should not follow trucks delivering material into a closed lane.

Overnight work will resume Sunday, July 25, following the same schedule noted above. The contractor intends to continue with this schedule for up to four weeks. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Overall work consists of milling and paving, drainage improvements, ADA ramp and sidewalk installation. Upgrades to traffic signal supports, vehicular and pedestrian signal heads, and signal controllers will also be a part of this project.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $3.4 million project, which PennDOT anticipates completing by early November.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

