Sen. Barbara Anne Washington’s Legislative Column for the Week of July 12, 2021

In 2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated that roughly 12% of Missouri households faced food insecurity, which means they did not have adequate food due to a lack of money or other resources. Food insecurity does not just affect adults, but it can have a profound impact on children. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, children growing up in food insecure households are more likely to have poor health, higher levels of iron deficiency resulting from reduced nutrient intake and a higher probability of illness leading to increased emergency room and hospital visits.

Hoping to address some of these issues, the governor recently signed House Bill 432 into law. This legislation includes language from Senate Bill 441, which I sponsored in the Missouri Senate. This measure establishes the Missouri Food Security Task Force to study food insecurity in our state. The task force will consist of 25 individuals, including members from the House and Senate, directors of several state departments, and other stakeholders.

Together, I hope this comprehensive task force will identify ways the state can remove barriers to food security and better ensure all Missourians have access to healthy, safe and affordable food options.

Urban Farming

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it is seeking applicants for its Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production grant program. The grants range from $100,000 to $500,000 and applications are due July 30. This is the second year the grants have been made available. More information can be found by visiting farmers.gov/manage/urban/opportunities or by consulting your local USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) office.

As of April 9, all adult Missouri residents and children above the age of 12 are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Please contact your local pharmacy or health care provider for information on how best to receive one of the available vaccines. For more information about Missouri’s vaccine distribution plan, please visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.

COVID-19 vaccine walk-in appointments are available at Truman Medical Centers’ two hospital campuses (2211 Charlotte and 7900 Lee’s Summit Road) between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. In addition, one may schedule a vaccine at www.trumed.org or by calling 816-404-CARE (2273).

The YMCA of Greater Kansas in partnership with Truman Medical Centers/University Health is also providing COVID-19 vaccines at the Cleaver Family YMCA (starting Tuesday, July 6, 2021) at the following times: Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 am – 3 p.m.; Thursday 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; the fourth Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Call 816-404-CARE to schedule an appointment time.

The Jackson County Health Department also has numerous vaccine and testing clinics available to the public. For more information, please visit jacohd.org. In addition, those who are symptomatic are encouraged to call 404-CARE, option 2, to schedule a drive-through COVID-19 test at one of their two hospitals.

The Center for COVID Recovery is open to treat patients who experience long-term effects from the virus. For more information, visit trumed.org/covid-19/center-for-covid-recovery/; please share this information with anyone who continues to struggle after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Thank you for your vote of confidence to serve the people of the 9th District in the Missouri Senate. In an effort to keep you up-to-date with my legislation or other proposed measures, please feel free to visit my website at senate.mo.gov/Washington. I appreciate your active interest in your community and encourage your participation in the legislative process. Should you need assistance with state matters, please feel free to contact my office at (573) 751-3158.

