Using Acumatica’s flexible platform, Tayana Solutions delivers client specific manufacturing solution

APM is designed for formula or recipe-based, batch manufacturers who require QC, production costing, lot traceability, recalls, and compliance reporting.
APM is a readily available and flexible solution for all Process Manufacturers”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To meet the raising demand during the pandemic, Marquis decided to start the production of hand sanitizers. They choose Acumatica Cloud ERP and Tayana’s Acu Process Manufacturing solution to help quickly adopt to their demands. The software was successfully able to meet their evolving processes and features within short duration helping Marquis to produce hundreds of thousands of gallons of sanitizers to serve the community.
Trevin Kennedy from Marquis Extraction Technology said, The Tayana team really went above and beyond. They were available at all hours, even weekends. They worked quickly and efficiently to meet our deadlines. They came up with creative custom solutions to match our specific needs. Our business has vastly grown and changed since launching Acumatica. Still, the Acu Process Manufacturing Platform has remained versatile enough to accommodate that growth and change with little to no tweaking. It is hard to imagine a team more responsive to our requests, proficient in executing the work, and dedicated to our success than what the Tayana Solutions team has been. I would highly recommend them to anyone.
John Stahulak, Managing Director of Business Technology Services, CBIZ MHM, LLC commented, we were looking for suitable solution in Acumatica Marketplace to meet our client’s elastic demands. We are glad that we chose Acu Process Manufacturing. Our team of consultants enjoy working with Tayana’s consultants. We have developed a great synergy between our companies and we look forward to more success stories this year.
Vijay Ural, President, Tayana Solutions said, it was a challenging assignment for us as we had to reengineer our entire development team to meet the specific needs in record time. We are thankful to Marquis team for their proactive participation during the development that helped include many industry specific features to our solution. Clients looking for a manufacturing solution with built-in quality control features will appreciate the flexibility of Acu Process Manufacturing (APM). APM has been built for Acumatica Partners who can quickly deploy the solution to their clients.
About Marquis Extraction Technology
Marquis Extraction Technology, a part of Marquis Energy based out of Illinois is the largest dry-mill ethanol facility in the United States. The company strongly believe in being good corporate citizens proudly providing the opportunity for residents of Central Illinois to work locally, often near the area in which they were raised.
About CBIZ
CBIZ is a certified reseller and implementation partner of Acumatica ERP software, delivering adaptable cloud and mobile technology. With a nationwide presence, CBIZ aims to offer quality solutions to their clients.
About Acumatica:
Acumatica Cloud ERP is the connected business platform empowering customers to transform their business by putting customer success at the heart of all their operations. Digitally resilient companies rely on Acumatica, the most adaptable business management solution for growing small and midmarket organizations. Register for Acumatica Summit 2021 Keynote Livestream
About Tayana Solutions
Tayana Solutions provides end-to-end software consulting, ranging from eCommerce, Production, Quality, to Customization. We specialize in Process Manufacturing domain catering to their unique set of demands that is not understood by general manufacturing products. They are Gold Certified VAR and ISV partner for Acumatica. Please visit www.TayanaSolutions.com to learn more about compassionate & reasonable service provider to experience the benefits of digital transformation.
