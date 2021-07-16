ENDLESS SUMMER BY BEN BARBIC / ADDICTIVE SUMMERTIME TUNE
UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Ben Barbic:
Reggae artist Ben Barbic infuses hip-hop and dancehall in his addictive new release "Endless Summer".
Singer, songwriter and producer Ben Barbic is back with another sizzling new release, “Endless Summer”. This song delivers delicious summertime vibes, anytime, anywhere.
Barbic signed to Rebel Records in 2016, and even though he was involved in music most of his life before this, an improved level of connectedness developed with his new crew. Barbic told us: “There is something about finding your tribe that helps on so many levels. Once I started getting into the collective reggae space, a whole new level of fulfilment began.”
Initially, Barbic was more focused on the vocal side of his artistry, but then he studied sound engineering so he could have complete control over his sound and production. Now, he is able to write, perform, record, mix, master and produce all his own music.
New Release: Endless Summer:
“Endless Summer” is the perfect summertime track incorporating sweet rhymes and a captivating sound that causes your head to spontaneously bob up and down. It’s an irresistibly feel-good track that you will want to return to over and over again.
This song has an easy-going, relaxed, happy vibe which perfectly captures the elated, good-time feeling that summertime invokes. Barbic has blended the best elements of reggae and hip-hop to create an upbeat soundscape that ignites the wonderful carefree feeling of summer.
Barbic delivers a captivating performance with exciting wordplay skills. He incorporates impressively rhythmic verses that inspire listeners to join in with him when he sings: “Endless summertime and life can fall. But spring will come and some will fall. And most will rise and love their life. It’s summertime… endless summer.”
The best thing about this song is that it injects you with the summertime vibe, whenever and wherever you are! If you enjoy music from artists such as Collie Buddz and Damian Marley, then Ben Barbic will fit perfectly on your reggae/hip-hop playlist.
Follow this link to listen to "Endless Summer": https://open.spotify.com/track/0EisiSR8oM5nP4memDxkdw?
What’s next for Ben Barbic:
Barbic has many exciting new projects coming up this year and he told us he couldn’t be more pleased. Very soon we will see another new release from him titled; “Last Call”, produced by 17 x time grammy nominee, Adonis Shropshire.
Next, we will shortly be seeing an EP release which he is working on with producer Rick St. Hilaire, who has worked with artists such as; Damian Marley, Alicia Keys, and Busta Rhymes.
In addition to his single and EP release coming soon, Barbic is also producing a new riddim album with top reggae artists. Keep an eye out for this release titled Climbing & Rising Riddim.
Keep an eye out for all his upcoming releases on his social media pages. In the meantime, Barbic has a message for all his listeners: “Love life, be authentic and get a little bit better at the things you love every day”.
