LIKE A STONE: A POWERFUL & RAW PERFORMANCE BY AKA V
EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Aka V:
LA-based singer, songwriter, producer and sound engineer Aka V is back with her newest single, “Like A Stone”, a powerful and moving cover of this pop-rock ballad, originally by Audioslave.
Aka V is from the small town, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. She headed to the big city of Toronto, pursuing her lifelong dream of becoming a musician. With a captivating look and impressive vocal ability, it didn’t take long for V to land her first gig as the lead singer in the Canadian rock band, OzGoode.
Her experience and journey on a cross-country tour with OzGoode inspired V’s debut single “Always Go Home”. This noteworthy release marked her entrance as a solo artist into the music industry in 2016.
Since then, she has released a continuous stream of singles, skillfully navigating her way to cultivating a unique and dynamic sound. Her latest release, “Like A Stone”, is an intense and impactful track that she has been playing live since touring as a solo artist.
“Like A Stone”:
"Like A Stone" opens with an intense and thick textured soundscape of drums and electric guitar. This captivating intro immediately engages the listener’s intrigue and attention.
V delivers a powerful performance that imparts a memorable impression on the listener. A feeling of darkness and anguish is imparted upon us, which is intensified by the powerful instrumental accompaniment leading to an epic guitar solo.
As an artist, V has an exceptional ability to communicate intense emotion. Through her mesmerising performance, we feel the pain and torment, just like an open wound, as she sings: “I’ll wait for you there, like a stone. I’ll wait for you there, alone”.
V really has made her own unique mark on this cover song, and if you enjoy music from artists such as The Pretty Reckless and Pink, then Aka V will fit perfectly on your pop/rock playlist.
Follow this link to listen to "Like A Stone" by Aka V on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/track/612sJY1he9YiMGczkOn25F?
What’s next for Aka V?
V has a busy year ahead, with acoustic shows to promote, a live album in the fall and a tour! Make sure to follow her on social media and be a part of her journey.
In the meantime V has a message for all her listeners: “If you have a dream, no matter how crazy and out of reach it may seem, remember that you were not given that dream without the tools to make it come true. Dig deep, take the scary steps into the unknown and go after it!!”
Follow and support Aka V here:
https://www.akavmusic.com/
https://www.instagram.com/official.aka.v/
https://www.facebook.com/AKAVofficial/
https://twitter.com/akavofficial
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHKgBd1_w5Z8XZLHwDoGJ2w
Ginger Ray
LA-based singer, songwriter, producer and sound engineer Aka V is back with her newest single, “Like A Stone”, a powerful and moving cover of this pop-rock ballad, originally by Audioslave.
Aka V is from the small town, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. She headed to the big city of Toronto, pursuing her lifelong dream of becoming a musician. With a captivating look and impressive vocal ability, it didn’t take long for V to land her first gig as the lead singer in the Canadian rock band, OzGoode.
Her experience and journey on a cross-country tour with OzGoode inspired V’s debut single “Always Go Home”. This noteworthy release marked her entrance as a solo artist into the music industry in 2016.
Since then, she has released a continuous stream of singles, skillfully navigating her way to cultivating a unique and dynamic sound. Her latest release, “Like A Stone”, is an intense and impactful track that she has been playing live since touring as a solo artist.
“Like A Stone”:
"Like A Stone" opens with an intense and thick textured soundscape of drums and electric guitar. This captivating intro immediately engages the listener’s intrigue and attention.
V delivers a powerful performance that imparts a memorable impression on the listener. A feeling of darkness and anguish is imparted upon us, which is intensified by the powerful instrumental accompaniment leading to an epic guitar solo.
As an artist, V has an exceptional ability to communicate intense emotion. Through her mesmerising performance, we feel the pain and torment, just like an open wound, as she sings: “I’ll wait for you there, like a stone. I’ll wait for you there, alone”.
V really has made her own unique mark on this cover song, and if you enjoy music from artists such as The Pretty Reckless and Pink, then Aka V will fit perfectly on your pop/rock playlist.
Follow this link to listen to "Like A Stone" by Aka V on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/track/612sJY1he9YiMGczkOn25F?
What’s next for Aka V?
V has a busy year ahead, with acoustic shows to promote, a live album in the fall and a tour! Make sure to follow her on social media and be a part of her journey.
In the meantime V has a message for all her listeners: “If you have a dream, no matter how crazy and out of reach it may seem, remember that you were not given that dream without the tools to make it come true. Dig deep, take the scary steps into the unknown and go after it!!”
Follow and support Aka V here:
https://www.akavmusic.com/
https://www.instagram.com/official.aka.v/
https://www.facebook.com/AKAVofficial/
https://twitter.com/akavofficial
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHKgBd1_w5Z8XZLHwDoGJ2w
Ginger Ray
Music Blog PR
ginger@musicblogpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn