Proteomics Market Players Are Investing In Product Development And In Fellow Companies To Create New Products

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the proteomics industry are launching new products in order to increase their revenue and also gain a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in June 2018, Bruker Corporation, a USA-based scientific instruments manufacturing company, launched a wide range of mass spectrometry devices, such as scimaXTM Magnetic Resonance Mass Spectrometer (MRMS), which is designed for enabling high throughput. The MRMS has mass resolution exceeding 20 million, in a smaller footprint and without the need for any liquid cryogens. Using MRMS, Biopharma users can perform advanced native protein and fragment-based drug discovery studies, which has recently been called a “bona-fide” platform for native protein analysis in the scientific literature.

Major players in the proteomics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Waters Corporation, Perkinelmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Caprion Biosciences.

In January 2020, Abcam, a UK-based company specialized in manufacturing research grade antibodies, acquired Expedeon's Proteomics and Immunology Business for an undisclosed amount. Expedeon Ltd. is a UK-based company that specializes in the development of next-generation tools for biological research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The acquisition is expected to help Abcam to enhance its protein conjugation technology and to create new products for supporting research and diagnostic development.

The global proteomics market size is expected to grow from $19.96 billion in 2020 to $22.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The proteomics market is expected to reach $37.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%.

The proteomics market covered in this report is segmented by component into reagents, instruments. The proteomics market is also segmented by instrument into protein microarrays, spectroscopy, X-ray crystallography, chromatography, electrophoresis, surface plasmon resonance, protein fractionation and by service and software into core proteomics services, bioinformatics software & services.

