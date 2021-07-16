Cobb Institute and NMA 2021 Awards Program Honors Healthcare Leaders July 16th
W. Montague Cobb Lifetime Achievement Award, Cato T. Laurencin M.D., Ph.D., Lifetime Research Award & NMA 2021 Practitioner of the Year Award to be presented.
We salute Dr. Richard A. Williams, Dr. Hannah Valentine and Dr. Winston Price and thank them for their many years of service to the NMA and to the Cobb Institute.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Medical Association’s 2021 Virtual Convention & Scientific Assembly is being held July 16 – 20, 2021. There are many activities and honors featuring the W. Montague Cobb Institute and our leadership that I would like to bring to your attention. Two of our distinguished members of this council, who also serve in a leadership capacity for the Cobb Institute will be among those individuals honored by the NMA.
— Randall C. Morgan Jr., M.D., M.B.A.
At the Opening Ceremony and Awards Program on July 16th 2021, the Cobb Institute will recognize two exemplary individuals with its annual awards. The recipient of the W. Montague Cobb Lifetime Achievement Award is Dr. Richard Allen Williams, M.D. The recipient of the Cato T. Laurencin M.D., Ph.D., Lifetime Research Award is Dr. Hannah Valantine, M.D.
Additionally, Dr. Winston Price, M.D. is the recipient of the National Medical Association’s 2021 Practitioner of the Year Award. We invite you to attend this event, which will be livestreamed on YouTube, to congratulate and honor the achievements of our colleagues.
We invite you to attend this event, which will be livestreamed on YouTube, to congratulate and honor the achievements of our colleagues.
Additionally, the 2021 Cobb Lecturer is Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, M.D., President of Howard University. His lecture will be debuted on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 3:00 pm, ET, during the Cobb Lecture and Symposium. This signature Cobb Institute program is titled, The Role of the HBCU Medical Schools and Key Partner Organizations in Mitigation of the Impact of Covid-19 in Black and Brown Communities, and will feature a mix of pre-recorded presentation and live discussion following the debut of Dr. Frederick’s lecture. Dr. Reed Tuckson, M.D. will serve as the session moderator, and speakers include Dr. David M. Carlisle, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science; Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, Meharry Medical College; Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, M.D., President and Dean, Morehouse School of Medicine; and Dr. Leon McDougle, M.D., President, National Medical Association. This is an incredible program that we highly recommend you attend.
Register at https://convention.nmanet.org/ or watch the July 16th Awards Program and NMA's 125th Anniversary event LiveStreamed on NMA Facebook site.
https://www.facebook.com/NationalMedAssn/
Winston Price, MD
The Cobb Institute
+1 229-220-5674
email us here