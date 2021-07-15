FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PHOTOS/VIDEO: NC DMVA Secretary Joins Garner Community Leaders to Honor US Marine with ‘Hero Home’ in Garner

Operation: Coming Home and Mattamy Homes Hold Key Ceremony for Combat Wounded Veteran, US Marine SSgt. Matthew Polizzi and his family

Raleigh, N.C. – ​Today, North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary, Walter E. Gaskin, LtGen (Ret.) joined Operation: Coming Home and partners in Garner as they honored combat-wounded veteran, US Marine Staff Sergeant (SSgt.) Matthew Polizzi and his family with a new home in Mattamy's Oak Park community.

Garner, N.C. (July 15, 2021) – North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary, Walter E. Gaskin, LtGen (Ret.) thanks Polizzi family for their service and congratulates them on their new Hero Home.

The project is a result of Operation: Coming Home, a joint volunteer project by the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County (HBA), the US Veterans Corps (USVC), and companies such as Mattamy Homes that build and donate homes for wounded combat veterans.

Polizzi served for 14 years, deployed four times, and received the Purple Heart from an injury in Afghanistan.

The ceremony included addresses by North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary, Walter E. Gaskin, LtGen (Ret.), Paul Kane, Executive President/CEO of HBA of Raleigh-Wake County, Dicky Gephart on behalf of the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County, Garner Councilors Elmo Vance and Phil Matthews, County Commissioner Sig Hutchinson, Bob Wiggins on behalf of Mattamy Homes, Rich Van Tassel and Douglas Ball on behalf of the neighborhood developer, and Hero Home recipient SSGT Matthew Polizzi. Special performances were given by Madison Rising, All Veteran Group Parachute Team, Bandit Flight Team, and Black Sheep Squadron Paraglider Team.

Watch the full event recording here.

Still photos are available here, credit to Dwight Collins.

