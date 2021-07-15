Provide Technical Assistance to Develop Affordable Housing in Rural Communities

The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) is initiating a Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in providing technical and preconstruction consultation to rural communities, including small cities and towns, in Eastern and Western Washington, that are interested in developing housing to maximize the number of, and financing available for, affordable housing projects.

Commerce intends to award multiple contracts (s) to provide the services described in this RFP.

Customer Reference Number: RFP NO. 07152021-HFU

Proposals Due: August 10, 2021

Download RFP