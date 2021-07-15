Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Draft 2022-2025 STIP ready for public comment until August 15, 2021

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has published a draft of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and it will be available for comment from July 15, 2021 to August 15, 2021. The STIP is a four-year program of transportation improvements that are funded with federal highway and transit monies. Improvements include projects on the state and county highways, urban streets, roadway safety features, bikeways and busing programs, which will be funded with federal funds.

An electronic copy of the draft STIP is located on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov  by clicking on “Publications” at the top of the page. Copies are also available for viewing at the district offices, or individual copies may be obtained from Logan Beise, NDDOT Programming Division, at 701-328-2139.

Comments on the Draft STIP should be submitted to the appropriate NDDOT contact listed below or by email to dot@nd.gov with “Draft STIP” in the subject line by August 15, 2021.

 

NDDOT District Offices:

Larry Gangl - Bismarck District (701) 328-6950

Jay Praska - Valley City District (701) 845-8800

Wyatt Hanson - Devils Lake District (701) 665-5100

Korby Seward - Minot District (701) 857-6925

Rob Rayhorn - Dickinson District (701) 227-6500

Ed Pavlish - Grand Forks District (701) 787-6500

Joel Wilt - Williston District (701) 774-2700

Bob Walton - Fargo District (701) 239-8900

